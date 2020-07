July 1 - Askoll Eva SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CEO GIAN FRANCO NANNI REQUESTED NEGMA GROUP TO ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH WARRANT FOR EUR 1 MLN

* SECOND TRANCHE PROVIDE FOR ISSUE OF 100 CONVERTIBLE NOTES FOR EUR 10,000 EACH

