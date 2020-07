July 1 - Marr SpA:

* H1 PRELIMINARY REVENUE ABOUT EUR 440 MLN

* REVENUE IN H1 AFFECTED BY COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* POSITIVE SIGNS AFTER RE-OPENING WITH GOOD OUTLOOK FOR H2

* SEES POSSIBILITY OF ACHIEVING RESULTS IN Q3 THAT ARE NEARER TO RESULTS OF RECENT YEARS

* SAYS IT IS REASONABLE TO EXPECT PROGRESSIVE REALIGNMENT WITH HISTORICAL VALUES ALREADY IN FIRST PART of 2021

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)