BRIEF-CCC Prelim Q2 EBITDA At 40 Mln Zlotys

July 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM Q2 SALES INCLUDING PROVISIONS 1.29 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.64 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q2 EBITDA INCLUDING PROVISIONS 40 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 321 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q2 OPERATING LOSS INCLUDING PROVISIONS 112 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 138 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q2 GROSS MARGIN INCLUDING PROVISIONS 48.0% VERSUS 51.2% YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q2 LFL SALES -49% VERSUS -3% YEAR AGO

* THE RETAIL SPACE HAS INCREASED BY 2,000 SQM SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

* THE COMPANY WILL LIMIT THE OPENING PLAN LATER THIS YEAR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* THE COMPANY RECOGNISED IN Q2 PROVISIONS IN AMOUNT OF 147 MLN ZLOTYS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING ON THE SWISS MARKET, ACTIVITIES RELATED TO CLOSURES OF SELECTED STORES ON THE GERMAN MARKET, CLOSING SPORT SPONSORSHIP ACTIVITY AND ONE-OFF COSTS RELATED TO REFINANCING OF CCC GROUP

