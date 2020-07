July 2 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* REIG JOFRE STARTS TEMPORARY SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 720,000 EUROS

* SHARES OF SECOND TRANCHE WILL BE ACQUIRED AT MARKET PRICE, WITH A LIMIT OF 4.5 EUROS PER SHARE

* IF TRADING PRICE OF SHARES EXCEEDS PRICE, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAY FORMALISE A NEW AGREEMENT ON THIS POINT

* PROGRAM TO RUN FROM JULY 2, 2020 TO DECEMBER 31, 2020

