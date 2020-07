July 2 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING IN ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA BEDZIN, PRIMA MODA AND INVISTA SHARES FOLLOWING THE REQUEST MADE BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

