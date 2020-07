BRIEF-Northern Data Decides On Partial Cash Settlement Of Convertible Bond

July 3 (Reuters) - Northern Data AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IN THE WINDOW UP TO JUNE 30, 2020, NORTHERN DATA AG HAS RECEIVED NOTICES OF CONVERSION AMOUNTING TO EUR 19.395.000 IN RESPECT OF THE TOTAL EUR 20 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUED PURSUANT TO RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED ON NOVEMBER 15, 2019

* THE EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS DECIDED TO PAY OFF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO EUR 1.681.000 IN CASH (EQUATING TO AN OVERALL PAYMENT OF EUR 4.412.625,00) AND BEYOND THIS TO PROVIDE SHARES

