July 7 - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS ACCEPTED THE OFFER FROM RENNES TO ACQUIRE MARTIN TERRIER FOR EUR 12 MILLION PLUS UP TO EUR 3 MILLION IN INCENTIVES

* DEAL INCLUDES EARNOUT OF 15% OF CAPITAL GAIN ON A FUTURE TRANSFER AND AN ADDITIONAL BONUS OF EUR 2 MLN OR EUR 3 MLN IF THE TRANSFER PRICE EXCEEDS CERTAIN THRESHOLDS

