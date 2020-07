July 8 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED 90,000 SHARES (90% STAKE) IN FINAYAR FOR 90,000 ZLOTYS

* SAID ALSO THAT FINAYAR’S GENERAL MEETING HAS CHANGED IT’S NAME TO MOBILWAY

* MOBILWAY’S MAIN ACTIVITY WILL BE COLLABORATION OF TEAMS IN MOBILE GAME PRODUCTION

* MORE THAN 10 MOBILE GAME PREMIERES ARE PLANNED FOR THE FIRST 18 MONTHS OF MOBILWAY’S ACTIVITY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)