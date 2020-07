BRIEF-eDreams: Board Of Directors Has Agreed To Issue 8.3 Mln Shares

July 8 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CORPORATE TRANSFER TO SPAIN, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO ISSUE 8.3 MILLION SHARES

* SAYS SHARES WILL BE DELIVERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CALENDAR ESTABLISHED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT TIME OF APPROVAL OF THE LTLPS

* UNDELIVERED SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED AFTER THE TERMINATION OF LTLPS

* SAYS SHARES WILL BE HELD BY GROUP AS TREASURY STOCK AND THE ECONOMIC AND VOTING RIGHTS OF THE NEWLY ISSUED SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED

* NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED ON TUESDAY AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO OFFICIAL TRADING ON THE MADRID, BARCELONA, BILBAO AND VALENCIA STOCK EXCHANGES THROUGH THE SISTEMA DE INTERCONEXIÓN BURSÁTIL

