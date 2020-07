BRIEF-Orey: Special Revitalization Process To Restructure "Best Of Fixed Callable Notes Due 2031"

July 8 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNDER THE SPECIAL REVITALIZATION PROCESS TO RESTRUCTURE OF THE CREDITS AND RESPECTIVE INTEREST ARISING FROM THE ISSUE “BEST OF FIXED CALLABLE NOTES DUE 2031”

* SAID THAT SINCE DEADLINE FOR COURT TO RULE ON APPROVAL OF PLAN IS ONGOING THE INTEREST ON THE TWO COUPONS MATURING ON THE 8TH OF THIS MONTH WILL NOT BE PAID

* IF COURT HOMOLOGATES RECOVERY PLAN PROPOSED BY SCOA, THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE ISSUE WILL BE MODIFIED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SAME PLAN

