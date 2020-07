July 8 (Reuters) - Pangaea Oncology SA:

* SIGNED 1.1 MILLION EUROS CONTRACT WITH IN3BIO LIMITED TO CARRY OUT CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LUNG CANCER VACCINE (IN01) APPLIED TO COVID19

* DEAL INCLUDES SOME VARIABLE MILESTONES UP TO 400,000 EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2BGkxXt

