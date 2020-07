July 9 (Reuters) - Agatos SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACCEPTED REQUEST TO POSTPONE FINAL TERM OF OFFER FOR MAJORITY STAKE OF GREEN POWER MARCALLESE TO AUG. 7

* AGATOS ISSUED FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BOND SUBSCRIBED BY NICE&GREEN

