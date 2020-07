July 9 - EMOVA GROUP:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY H1 EBITDA EUR 1.0 MLN VS EUR 1.4 MLN YR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍12.3​ MLN VS EUR 12.6 MLN YR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.4 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 0.1 MLN YR AGO

* AT END-MARCH 2020 NET FINANCIAL DEBT STOOD AT EUR 13.0 MLN VS EUR 10.7 MLN AT END-MARCH 2019

* IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON THE ENTIRE EXERCISE CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED AT THIS STAGE

* OUTLOOK: EMOVA GROUP ANTICIPATES AN UPTURN IN BUSINESS IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

