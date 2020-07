BRIEF-Amathus Public Ltd Says Q1 Financial Results Are Substantially Reduced Versus The Previous Year

July 9 (Reuters) - Amathus Public Ltd:

* SAYS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 ARE SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED COMPARED TO THE CORRESPONDING RESULTS OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS DECREASE IS MAINLY DUE TO THE SUSPENSION OF THE OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN TOURISM AND TRAVEL IN CYPRUS AND GREECE AS WELL AS OF THE INVESTMENTS OF THE GROUP IN THE HOTEL SECTOR, AS A RESULT OF THE RESTRICTIVE MEASURES IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTS TO RESTRICT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS COVID-19

