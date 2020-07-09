Romania finmin sells 205 mln lei of 2030 bonds - cenbank

BUCHAREST, July 9 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold less than planned 205 million lei ($47.96 million) of new 2030 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.26% on Thursday, central bank data showed. Debt managers had planned to sell 300 million lei of the paper. In June they sold 2031 bonds at an average 4.22% yield. So far this year, Romania sold 43.2 billion lei of local currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 6.3 billion euros worth of eurobonds. It also sold 10-year dollar-denominated bonds worth $1.3 billion and $2 billion worth of 30-year bonds on the external market earlier this week. Series: ROINPAL298G4 RO1631DBN055 Issue date 13/07/2020 22/06/2020 Auction date 09/07/2020 18/06/2020 Maturity 24/10/2030 24/09/2031 Avg.yield (pct) 4.26 4.22 Avg. accepted price 99.1211 94.9419 Highest accepted yield 4.28 4.23 Tail (highest yield minus 0.02 0.01 average yield) Total bids 342.4 mln lei 558.1 mln lei Allotted 205.0 mln lei 339.5 mln lei Bid-to-cover ratio 1.7 1.6 ($1 = 4.2746 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)