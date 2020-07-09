Financials
July 9, 2020 / 2:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Romania finmin sells 205 mln lei of 2030 bonds - cenbank

2 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, July 9 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry
sold less than planned 205 million lei ($47.96 million) of new
2030 treasury bonds at an average accepted yield of 4.26% on
Thursday, central bank data showed.
    Debt managers had planned to sell 300 million lei of the
paper. In June they sold 2031 bonds at an average 4.22% yield.
    So far this year, Romania sold 43.2 billion lei of local
currency bills and bonds as well as 150 million euros worth of
euro-denominated paper, and tapped foreign markets for 6.3
billion euros worth of eurobonds.
    It also sold 10-year dollar-denominated bonds worth $1.3
billion and $2 billion worth of 30-year bonds on the external
market earlier this week.
    
 Series:                     ROINPAL298G4    RO1631DBN055
 Issue date                  13/07/2020      22/06/2020
 Auction date                09/07/2020      18/06/2020
 Maturity                    24/10/2030      24/09/2031
 Avg.yield (pct)               4.26            4.22
 Avg. accepted price          99.1211         94.9419
 Highest accepted yield        4.28            4.23
 Tail (highest yield minus     0.02            0.01
 average yield)                              
 Total bids                  342.4 mln lei   558.1 mln lei
 Allotted                    205.0 mln lei   339.5 mln lei 
                                             
 Bid-to-cover ratio            1.7             1.6
 

($1 = 4.2746 lei)

 (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
