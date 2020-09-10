Italy's Intesa joins Euronext consortium for Borsa Italiana bid - sources

ROME/LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has entered a consortium formed by French stock exchange operator Euronext and Italian state lender CDP to make a joint offer for Borsa Italiana ahead of a Sept. 11 bid deadline, two sources told Reuters.

It comes after Italy’s Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri held talks over the future of the Milan Bourse with Euronext Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah in a private meeting in Rome on Wednesday.

Rome is keen to see the Euronext consortium prevail in negotiations with the London Stock Exchange, which took control of Borsa in 2007 and is now trying to sell it as part of the regulatory remedies to clear its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Euronext and the Treasury declined to comment. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Pamela Barbaglia in London; additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan Editing by Susan Fenton )