Nov 13 (Reuters) - Melhus Sparebank:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q3 LOAN LOSSES NOK 2.1 MLN VS NOK 2.7 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.4 MLN VS NOK 27.3 MLN YR AGO

