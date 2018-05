CORRECTED-BRIEF-Unilever Chairman says "not chasing protectionism"

(Corrects currency in UK investment to pounds from dollars)

May 2 (Reuters) - Unilever PLC:

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS “WE ARE NOT CHASING PROTECTIONISM” W/ MOVE TO NETHERLANDS, CITES CANCELING OF PREFERENCE SHARES AS EVIDENCE

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS STILL IN TALKS W/ FTSE OVER INCLUSION, SAYS DECISION NOT UP TO COMPANY

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS SAINSBURY’S PURCHASE OF WALMART EXAMPLE OF CONSOLIDATION UNDER PRESSURE THAT SHOULD CONTINUE

* UNILEVER CEO SAYS ON PRICE CUTS PREDICTED BY SAINSBURY’S, IF THERE ARE EFFICIENCIES THERE, CONSUMERS WILL BENEFIT

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS THERE WILL BE CONTINUOUS INVESTMENT OF 1 BILLION POUNDS/YEAR IN RESOURCE INVESTMENT IN UK

* UNILEVER CHAIRMAN SAYS UK REMAINS "VERY, VERY IMPORTANT" IN THE FUTURE