LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at their slowest annual pace in six-and-a-half years in October when they inched up by 0.9%, mortgage lender Halifax said, the latest sign of how Brexit uncertainty is weighing on the housing market.

Compared with September, prices fell by -0.1%, Halifax said on Thursday. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)