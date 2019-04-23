Market News
April 23, 2019 / 2:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales rise 4.5 pct

3 Min Read

 (Corrects date to April 23 from April 24)
    WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior
month (numbers in 1,000s).  
 Total Units              Pct:    Mar     Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)  Mar'18 
                           4.5    692     662     667     625     636     672   
 By  region:                      Mar     Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)         
 Northeast:              -22.2     28      36      33      29      26           
 Midwest:                 17.6     87      74      77      63      60           
 South:                    3.6    401     387     391     372     384           
 West:                     6.7    176     165     166     161     166           
 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 3.0 percent from March 2018.       
                
 In 1,000s:                       Mar     Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)         
 Actual units sold:               68      56      56      47      49           
 Sales prices:
 Mean:                           376.0   385.3   379.6   362.4   358.0         
 Median:                         302.7   315.2   315.3   303.5   303.9         
  Note: Actual  number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally
adjusted.                        
  Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months
as follows:                
                          Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)    Dec   (Prev)         
 Total units              5.9     4.9    11.2     8.2    -8.2    -3.9         
 Supply of homes          Mar     Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)                 
  Number of months:       6.0     6.3     6.1     6.7     6.5
 End-month inventory      Mar     Feb   (Prev)    Jan   (Prev)                 
  1,000 units:            344     345     340     348     342                   
   FORECAST:
   Reuters survey of economists forecast:
   U.S. March new home sales 0.650 mln units

 (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8310)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below