CORRECTED-TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales rise 4.5 pct

(Corrects date to April 23 from April 24) WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s). Total Units Pct: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Mar'18 4.5 692 662 667 625 636 672 By region: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Northeast: -22.2 28 36 33 29 26 Midwest: 17.6 87 74 77 63 60 South: 3.6 401 387 391 372 384 West: 6.7 176 165 166 161 166 Total sales of new single-family homes rose 3.0 percent from March 2018. In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Actual units sold: 68 56 56 47 49 Sales prices: Mean: 376.0 385.3 379.6 362.4 358.0 Median: 302.7 315.2 315.3 303.5 303.9 Note: Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted. Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows: Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Total units 5.9 4.9 11.2 8.2 -8.2 -3.9 Supply of homes Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Number of months: 6.0 6.3 6.1 6.7 6.5 End-month inventory Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) 1,000 units: 344 345 340 348 342 FORECAST: Reuters survey of economists forecast: U.S. March new home sales 0.650 mln units