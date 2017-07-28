FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 days ago
REFILE-TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 18 days ago

REFILE-TABLE-U.S. Q2 employment costs rise 0.5 pct

2 Min Read

 (Refile to fix alignment)
    July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S.
workers in percent changes. 
  
                      Seasonally Adj.           Unadjusted 
                      3 months ended:       12 months ended: 
                    June17  Mar17   Prev  June17  Mar17   Prev  June16 
Total Compensation     0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.4    2.4     2.3 
 Wages and Salaries    0.5    0.8    0.8     2.3    2.5    2.5     2.5 
 Benefit Costs         0.6    0.7    0.7     2.5    2.2    2.2     2.0 
 State/Local Govt      0.5    0.6    0.6     2.6    2.6    2.6     2.3 
 Goods-Producing       0.5    0.6    0.6     2.1    2.2    2.2     2.3 
 Service-Producing     0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.5    2.5     2.3 
 Private Industry      0.5    0.8    0.8     2.4    2.3    2.3     2.4
  
Employment Cost Index    June17    Mar17     Prev                             
(2005=100)                129.7    129.0    129.0
                              
                   Unadjusted 12 months ended:  
Private Industry Workers        June17    June16                         
 Wages and Salaries               2.4       2.6
                          
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of economists forecast: 
    Q2 employment cost index +0.6 pct

