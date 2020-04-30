CORRECTED-TABLE - U.S. Labor Dept. jobless claims data

(Corrects figure for continued claims for April 25 week)

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) -

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/25/20 3,839,000 5,033,250 N/A N/A

04/18/20 4,442,000 5,790,250 17,992,000 12.4

04/11/20 5,237,000 5,506,500 15,818,000 10.9

04/04/20 6,615,000 4,267,750 11,912,000 8.2

REVISIONS:

Initial claims: April 18 from 4,427,000; April 11 from 5,237,000; April 4 from 6,615,000

Four-week average: April 18 from 5,786,500; April 11 from 5,506,500; April 4 from 4,267,750

Continued claims: April 11 from 15,976,000; April 4 from 11,912,000

Insured unemployment rate: April 11 from 11.0 percent; April 4 from 8.2 percent

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Claims: 3,500,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 19.238 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 3,489,261 APRIL 25 WEEK FROM 4,281,648 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 17,776,006 APRIL 18 WEEK FROM 16,277,222 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available