Feb 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s retailer Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA:

* CEO PEDRO SOARES DOS SANTOS SAYS POLISH UNIT BIEDRONKA HAS FULLY ADAPTED TO COMPULSORY SUNDAY STORE CLOSURES, “NOT AN ISSUE ANYMORE” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)