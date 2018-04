(Corrects nature of the digital growth, which only includes streaming services, not downloads)

April 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA:

* VIVENDI CEO DE PUYFONTAINE SAYS STREAMING SERVICES AT MUSIC DIVISION UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) GREW BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT IN Q1

* VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK, HEAD OF DISTRIBUTION FRANK CADORET SAYS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)