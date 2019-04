PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Publicis:

* Sees 12.5 pct accretion to headline, diluted EPS from Epsilon deal

* Got firm commitment from BNP Paribas and Citi on 12-month bridge loan that can be renewed 2 x 6 months on Epsilon deal

* Publicis will pay $4.4 billion to acquire Alliance Data’s Epsilon marketing unit, the French advertising group said on Sunday, expanding its digital business and North American footprint. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Sudip Kar-Gupta)