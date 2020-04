(Rpt headline)

April 24 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria

* SAYS SALES UP 4.5%, AT €1,14 BILLION, IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 (+3.3 % AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES)

* SAYS NEGATIVE IMPACT DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS OF AROUND €10 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR MARCH 2020

* SAYS THE IMPACT OF CRISIS ON REVENUE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE PRONOUNCED