28 października (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT UP 370.7% Y/Y

* SAYS 9-MONTH NET PROFIT UP 156.9% Y/Y

* SAYS IT SEES 2019 NET PROFIT AT 4.3-5.3 BILLION YUAN VERSUS NET LOSS OF 7.0 BILLION YUAN ($991.70 million) YEAR EARLIER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BS4eTy; bit.ly/2WjXo2C Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0586 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)