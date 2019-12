(Removes extra word “it” in headline)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 98.1% STAKE IN TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT FIRM VIA SHARE ISSUE, TRANSACTION PRICE TO BE CONFIRMED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/36TXYs2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)