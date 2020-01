(Adds RIC for UBS Group)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Securities and Futures Commission:

* SAYS IT LIFTS SUSPENSION OF UBS SECURITIES HONG KONG LIMITED ACTING AS SPONSOR

* SAYS UBS HAS ENGAGED AND COOPERATED WITH INDEPENDENT REVIEWER TO REVIEW ITS POLICIES, PROCEDURES AND PRACTICES IN RELATION TO THE CONDUCT OF ITS SPONSORSHIP BUSINESS Source text in English: bit.ly/2TlGuBn (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)