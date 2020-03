REFILE-BRIEF-New Hope Liuhe Says 2019 Net Profit Up 195.8% Y/Y, Plans Funding Via Share, Bond Issues

(Refiles to add more bullets)

March 31 (Reuters) - New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT UP 195.8% Y/Y AT 5.0 BILLION YUAN ($705.15 million)

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND HOG BREEDING PROJECTS, BOOST CAPITAL

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 2.2 BLN YUAN IN FOUR HOG BREEDING PROJECTS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 5.0 BLN YUAN WORTH OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, UP TO 10 BLN YUAN WORTH OF RENEWABLE BONDS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wFacsh ; bit.ly/33YX25l ; bit.ly/2w1AXqm ; bit.ly/3dEFY9k Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0907 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)