April 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 19.1% Y/Y AT 325.2 MILLION YUAN ($45.93 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 46 MILLION EUROS ($49.58 million) IN FOSUN FASHION GROUP(CAYMAN) FOR 7.8% STAKE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3cHXCb2 ; bit.ly/3bIIf25 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0811 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)