Italy Jan EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at 0.9 pct y/y

ROME, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in January, with annual inflation slowing to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in December, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday, confirming preliminary data.

The annual rate of inflation was the lowest since April last year.

ISTAT also confirmed preliminary data for the main domestic price index (NIC), which was up 0.1 percent on the month and up 0.9 percent annually, following a 1.1 percent annual rate in December.

The annual rate on the NIC was also the lowest since April.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 0.5 percent year-on-year the NIC index in January, down from 0.6 percent in December. No core inflation data is available for the HICP.

ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

JAN DEC NOV Monthly change -1.7 -0.1 -0.3 Yr/yr inflation 0.9 1.2 1.6 Index (base 2015=100) 101.5 103.2 103.4 The NIC index: Monthly change 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation 0.9 1.1 1.6 Index (base 2015=100) 102.4 102.3 102.4 (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)