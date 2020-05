(Fixes typo)

May 7 (Reuters) - The head of Vodafone’s Italian operations Aldo Bisio says:

* COVID-19 CRISIS COULD SLOW DOWN FINANCING AND INVESTMENTS IN 5G IN EUROPE

* ITALY NEEDS A DECREE TO SPEED UP 5G ROLL-OUT IN ORDER TO BYPASS OBSTACLES FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES

