Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator MTS says:

* It recently acquired 2,319,050 MTS shares of Common Stock, including shares of Common Stock represented by ADSs;

* The buy back represents 0.116 percent of share capital issued by MTS;

* MTS said on Sept. 6 it planned to repurchase up to 20 billion roubles, seen as equivalent to $345.7 million, of its own shares.

