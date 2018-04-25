FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:38 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Yandex Q1 revenue up 29 pct to $464.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Moscow, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s top search site Yandex says:

* Q1 revenue rose 29 percent to $464.0 million, up 29 percent year-on-year;

* Q1 net income at $32.3 million, up 126 percent year-on-year;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at $134.5 million, up 12 percent year-on-year, adjusted EBITDA margin of 29 percent;

* expects consolidated rouble-based revenue to grow in the range of 28 percent to 32 percent in 2018, year-on-year. Further company coverage:

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Kevin O'Flynn; editing by

