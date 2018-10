CORRECTED-BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says pork sales up 28 pct y/y in Sept

(Corrects pork sales for Q3 in fourth bullet point)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Pork sales in September rose 28 percent year on year

* Turkey sales were up 34 percent year on year in September

* Chicken sales declined 5 percent in year-on-year terms in September

* In Q3 in year-on-year terms, pork sales increased by 21 percent, chicken sales went up 1 percent, turkey sales rose 30 percent.