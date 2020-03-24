Brazil's Gol suspends all international flights from March 28 to May 3- filing

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will cancel all its international flights from March 28 to May 3, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company will reduce 92% of its domestic flights compared with the same period a year earlier and will maintain an “essential package of 50 daily flights” between Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport and all Brazilian state capitals in the period. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)