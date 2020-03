SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines said in an internal memo to employees on Friday that an employee in Peru has tested positive for the new coronavirus after vacationing in Europe.

Peru reported its first case of coronavirus earlier on Friday and LATAM said in the memo that their employee is the same person.

