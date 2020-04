BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank sold $600 million dollars in the spot foreign exchange market on Monday, it said in a statement on its website.

The latest intervention follows its aggressive action last Friday, when it sold $2.175 billion in the spot market and $1 billion in FX swaps, one of its most active days for currency intervention this year as the real sank to a new low of almost 5.75 per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)