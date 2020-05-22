Bonds News
Brazil central bank warns of risks of QE, lower-bound rates - director

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank should not implement the bond-buying policy known as ‘quantitative easing’ or reduce interest rates toward zero, both of which risk distorting markets and increasing financial instability, a bank director said on Friday.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by investment bank UBS, economic policy director Fabio Kanczuk also warned that both policies risked a potentially damaging depreciation in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

