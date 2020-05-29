Bonds News
May 29, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's national debt rises to record 79.7% of GDP in April - central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national debt as a share of overall gross domestic product rose to a record 79.7% in April, the central bank said on Friday, up from 78.4% the month before as public finances deteriorated rapidly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The public sector posted a record primary budget deficit of 94.3 billion reais ($17.5 billion) in April, the central bank said, less than the expected 118.6 billion reais shortfall but widening the deficit in the 12 months to April to 2.25% of GDP.

$1 = 5.40 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

