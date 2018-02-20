FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Industrials
February 20, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

S.Korea to announce joint military drill plan with U.S. before April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will announce their plan for joint military drills before April, Seoul’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

Asked when the two countries will hold their postponed military exercises, Song Young-moo told parliament he and his counterpart, Jim Mattis, would make an announcement after the Winter Paralympics being hosted by South Korea end on March 18 and before the start of April.

Seoul and Washington had agreed to push back the regular joint military drill until after the Games. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.