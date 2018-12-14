S.Korea says pension fund to boost investment in risk assets

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday said its National Pension Fund, the world’s third-largest, would aim to boost its ratio of risk assets, such as stocks and real estate, to 60 percent over time from 50 percent now, as it looks to lift investment returns.

The fund, which managed assets of 654 trillion won ($578.77 billion) by the end of September, will also aim to boost the ratio of overseas investment to about 45 percent from 30 percent now.

The steps are part of draft plans unveiled by the welfare ministry to improve investment returns as the population ages, set to be sent to parliament by the end of this month. ($1=1,129.9900 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Yena Park and Hayoung Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)