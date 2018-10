(corrects Q3 to Jan-Sept)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk:

* INDONESIA’S INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR’S NET PROFIT FROM JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2018 AT 2.82 TRILLION RUPIAH- STATEMENT

* PROFITS ARE A 13.6 PCT DECREASE FROM JAN-SEPT 2017, WHICH WAS 3.26 TRILLION RUPIAH-STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana)