REFILE-BRIEF-Shenzhen Exchange Says It Has Decided That Zhonghong Holdings Should Be Delisted

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd:

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS IT HAS DECIDED THAT ZHONGHONG HOLDINGS SHOULD BE DELISTED

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS ZHONGHONG BECOMES FIRST COMPANY TO BE FORCED TO DELIST AS ITS SHARE PRICES WAS CONSTANTLY BELOW PAR

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS THE COMPANY WILL ENTER DELISTING PERIOD OF 30 TRADING DAYS FROM NOV 16

* SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS COMPANY WILL BE DELISTED FROM THE EXCHANGE ON THE NEXT TRADING DAY AFTER THE DELISTING PERIOD EXPIRES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Danuxy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)