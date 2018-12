(Refiles with correct link)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO FORM BATTERY JOINT VENTURE OF 1 BILLION YUAN ($145.24 million) WITH ZHEJIANG JIRUN AUTOMOBILE, UNIT OF GEELY AUTOMOBILE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EzlT5c Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8853 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)