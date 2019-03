(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

March 31 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* SAYS ITS SHARES TO HALT TRADE ON APRIL 1 TO WITHDRAW DELISTING RISK WARNING

* SAYS ITS SHARES TO HALT TRADE ON APRIL 1 TO WITHDRAW DELISTING RISK WARNING

* SAYS ITS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON APRIL 2