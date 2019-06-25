No reason for Iran to stick to nuclear commitments unilaterally -deputy foreign minister

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - Iran has no reason left to carry out commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal without reciprocation from the remaining European signatories, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday, according to the Fars news agency.

“With attention to the promises that have not been carried out from the European side, there is no reason left for Iran to carry out its commitments unilaterally,” Araqchi said, adding: “Iran has kept the window of diplomacy open by reducing its commitments incrementally.”

Iran will announce a new reduction of its commitments under the nuclear deal on July 7, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday.