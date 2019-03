(Corrects figure in headline to 10 mln (not 100 mln)

March 18 (Reuters) - Talanx CEO:

* WE EXPECT COMBINED RATIO OF AROUND 100 PERCENT IN INDUSTRY INSURANCE BUSINESS THIS YEAR, BELOW 100 PERCENT IN 2020

* DAMAGE FROM BOEING CRASH WILL BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 10 MILLION EUR THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)