May 8 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli SpA CEO tells analysts in Q1 results conference call:

* CONFIRMS SALES ANNUAL GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 8 PERCENT OVER NEXT 10 YEARS AND 50% DIVIDEND PAYOUT TARGET

* CAN’T PREDICT E-COMMERCE GROWTH BUT COMPANY READY FOR A LARGE INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

* AIMS TO REACH 20 PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUES FROM CHINESE CUSTOMERS IN 2-3 YEARS